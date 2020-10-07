October 7, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) and Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJGResearch Report) and Equinix (EQIXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.76, close to its 52-week high of $109.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.56.

Equinix (EQIX)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Equinix. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $790.83, close to its 52-week high of $805.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 59.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equinix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $823.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

