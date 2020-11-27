Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE: AIV) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apartment Investment & Management (AIV – Research Report) and Signature Bank (SBNY – Research Report).

Apartment Investment & Management (AIV)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Hold rating on Apartment Investment & Management today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, Equity Residential, and CatchMark Timber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apartment Investment & Management is a Hold with an average price target of $36.60, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, BMO Capital also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Signature Bank (SBNY)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 31.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Signature Bank is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.75, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

