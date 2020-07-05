Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aon (NYSE: AON), Comerica (NYSE: CMA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aon (AON – Research Report), Comerica (CMA – Research Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aon (AON)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Aon on June 30 and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aon with a $215.25 average price target, implying an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Comerica (CMA)

In a report issued on July 2, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Comerica, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.6% and a 39.8% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comerica is a Hold with an average price target of $41.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. on July 3 and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 69.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fifth Third Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group, and Citizens Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $107.58 average price target, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on June 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.