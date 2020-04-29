Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY), Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ: WNEB) and Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Annaly Capital (NLY – Research Report), Western New England Bancorp (WNEB – Research Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB – Research Report).

Annaly Capital (NLY)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Buy rating on Annaly Capital today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 70.1% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Capital One Financial, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Annaly Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon maintained a Buy rating on Western New England Bancorp today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Dime Community Bancshares, People’s United Financial, and Kearny Financial.

Western New England Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report released today, Compass Point also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.50 price target.

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Simon Yarmak maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Yarmak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Yarmak covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Retail Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Pebblebrook Hotel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.43.

