Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY), Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Annaly Capital (NLY – Research Report), Sun Communities (SUI – Research Report) and CyrusOne (CONE – Research Report).

Annaly Capital (NLY)

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained a Hold rating on Annaly Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Velocity Financial.

Annaly Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.31, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sun Communities (SUI)

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Hold rating on Sun Communities yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

Sun Communities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $156.00, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

CyrusOne (CONE)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.15.

Luebchow has an average return of 15.4% when recommending CyrusOne.

According to TipRanks.com, Luebchow is ranked #1975 out of 6561 analysts.

CyrusOne has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.00, a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.