Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and VEREIT (NYSE: VER)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and VEREIT (VER – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

VEREIT (VER)

Mizuho Securities analyst Haendel St. Juste downgraded VEREIT to Hold on April 30 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.01, close to its 52-week high of $49.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Juste is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Juste covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Spirit Realty Capital, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VEREIT is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00, representing a -2.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

