Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and UBS Group AG (UBS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

UBS Group AG (UBS)

In a report issued on May 5, Jernej Omahen from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG, with a price target of CHF17.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.49, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #2600 out of 7510 analysts.

UBS Group AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.31, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF16.00 price target.

