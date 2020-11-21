November 21, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Sun Life Financial (SLFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Desjardins analyst Desjardins maintained a Buy rating on Sun Life Financial on November 19 and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.43.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $48.19 average price target, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$68.00 price target.

