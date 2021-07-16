Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

In a report issued on May 26, Linda Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Spirit Realty Capital, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.63, close to its 52-week high of $51.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 75.7% success rate. Tsai covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Retail Properties, Regency Centers, and Federal Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Realty Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.71, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

