Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and SEI Investments Company (SEIC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

In a report issued on July 28, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 68.0% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cboe Global Markets.

SEI Investments Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

