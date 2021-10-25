Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Sachem Capital (NYSE MKT: SACH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Sachem Capital (SACH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sachem Capital (SACH)

Aegis Capital analyst Brian Hollendan maintained a Buy rating on Sachem Capital on August 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hollendan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Hollendan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Medalist Diversified REIT, Presidio Property Trust, and One Liberty Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sachem Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Janney Montgomery also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

