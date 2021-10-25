October 25, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Sachem Capital (NYSE MKT: SACH)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Sachem Capital (SACHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Sachem Capital (SACH)

Aegis Capital analyst Brian Hollendan maintained a Buy rating on Sachem Capital on August 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hollendan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Hollendan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Medalist Diversified REIT, Presidio Property Trust, and One Liberty Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sachem Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, Janney Montgomery also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019