Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Public Storage (PSAResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Public Storage (PSA)

In a report issued on June 2, Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Public Storage, with a price target of $284.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $300.34, close to its 52-week high of $305.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 73.9% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Radius Global Infrastructure, National Storage Affiliates, and Healthpeak Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Public Storage with a $298.55 average price target, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

