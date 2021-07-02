Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Public Storage (PSA – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Public Storage (PSA)

In a report issued on June 2, Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Public Storage, with a price target of $284.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $300.34, close to its 52-week high of $305.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 73.9% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Radius Global Infrastructure, National Storage Affiliates, and Healthpeak Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Public Storage with a $298.55 average price target, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

