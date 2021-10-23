Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and KeyCorp (KEY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

KeyCorp (KEY)

In a report issued on August 6, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on KeyCorp, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.04, close to its 52-week high of $24.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 83.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

KeyCorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.89, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

