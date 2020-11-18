Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and IMMOFINANZ AG (Other OTC: IMMZF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF)

In a report issued on November 2, Frederic Renard from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on IMMOFINANZ AG, with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.00, equals to its 52-week low of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Renard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Renard covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, ADO Properties SA, and Deutsche Wohnen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $17.78 average price target.

