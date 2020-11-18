November 18, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and IMMOFINANZ AG (Other OTC: IMMZF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF)

In a report issued on November 2, Frederic Renard from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on IMMOFINANZ AG, with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.00, equals to its 52-week low of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Renard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Renard covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, ADO Properties SA, and Deutsche Wohnen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $17.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019