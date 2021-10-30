October 30, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Houlihan Lokey (HLIResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

In a report issued on August 3, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Houlihan Lokey. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.08, close to its 52-week high of $113.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 82.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pennantpark Floating Rate, Perella Weinberg Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Houlihan Lokey is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $104.67, representing a -4.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, KBW also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $110.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019