Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI)

Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

In a report issued on August 3, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities maintained a Hold rating on Houlihan Lokey. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.08, close to its 52-week high of $113.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 82.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pennantpark Floating Rate, Perella Weinberg Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Houlihan Lokey is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $104.67, representing a -4.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, KBW also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $110.00 price target.

