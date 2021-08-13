August 13, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Host Hotels & Resorts (HSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts on July 26. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 66.3% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Host Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.15, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

