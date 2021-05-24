Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Healthequity (NASDAQ: HQY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Healthequity (HQY – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Healthequity (HQY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity on April 8 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 79.5% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.00, a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

