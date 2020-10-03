October 3, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Ehealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ehealth (EHTHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ehealth (EHTH)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth on July 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.92, a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

