Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Ehealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ehealth (EHTH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ehealth (EHTH)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Ehealth on July 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.92, a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.