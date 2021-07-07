Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Credit Acceptance (CACC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on Credit Acceptance on May 3 and set a price target of $399.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $450.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 77.0% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, International Money Express, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Credit Acceptance is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $359.00, a -20.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $446.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.