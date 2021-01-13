January 13, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Corporate Office Properties (NYSE: OFC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Corporate Office Properties (OFCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Mizuho Securities on January 11. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.34.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corporate Office Properties with a $29.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019