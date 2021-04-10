Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and CloudMD Software & Services (Other OTC: DOCRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on CloudMD Software & Services on January 18 and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.77.

Taylor has an average return of 45.1% when recommending CloudMD Software & Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #173 out of 7435 analysts.

CloudMD Software & Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.89, implying a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Echelon Wealth Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

