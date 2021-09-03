Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Banca Mediolanum SpA (Other OTC: BNMDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Banca Mediolanum SpA (BNMDF)

In a report issued on July 30, Giovanni Razzoli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Banca Mediolanum SpA, with a price target of EUR11.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.20, equals to its 52-week high of $10.20.

Razzoli has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Banca Mediolanum SpA.

According to TipRanks.com, Razzoli is ranked #4627 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banca Mediolanum SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.91, representing a 26.6% upside. In a report issued on July 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR10.60 price target.

