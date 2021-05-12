Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Ayr Wellness (Other OTC: AYRWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ayr Wellness (AYRWF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Buy rating on Ayr Wellness on March 11 and set a price target of C$70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 97.7% and a 75.4% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Ayr Wellness has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.03, implying a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $43.50 price target.

