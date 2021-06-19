Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report issued on June 1, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $137.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 64.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.50, a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

