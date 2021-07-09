Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE)

In a report issued on July 2, Michael Gorman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, New Senior Investment Group, and Broadstone Net Lease.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33.

