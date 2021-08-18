Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: and Air Lease (NYSE: AL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Air Lease (AL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Air Lease (AL)

In a report issued on August 6, Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Air Lease, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Linenberg covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Lease with a $52.00 average price target, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

