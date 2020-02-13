Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American International Group (NYSE: AIG) and Ares Management (NYSE: ARES)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American International Group (AIG – Research Report) and Ares Management (ARES – Research Report).

American International Group (AIG)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on American International Group today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 68.4% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American International Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

Ares Management (ARES)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ares Management. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.63, close to its 52-week high of $40.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $41.67 average price target.

