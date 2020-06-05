Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (NYSE: MIC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Express (AXP – Research Report) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC – Research Report).

American Express (AXP)

In a report released today, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on American Express. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Velocity Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $101.60 average price target.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Company to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Brookfield Infrastructure, and California Water Service.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.50.

