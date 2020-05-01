Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (NASDAQ: ASPS), Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co (NYSE MKT: CTO) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS – Research Report), Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co (CTO – Research Report) and Fidus Investment (FDUS – Research Report).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma reiterated a Buy rating on Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.35, close to its 52-week low of $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #2724 out of 6540 analysts.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co (CTO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.00.

Fidus Investment (FDUS)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Fidus Investment, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.9% and a 40.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidus Investment with a $11.17 average price target.

