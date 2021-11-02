November 2, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) and Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ally Financial (ALLYResearch Report) and Webster Financial (WBSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ally Financial (ALLY)

In a report issued on October 21, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 71.5% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Enova International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ally Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.78, implying a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Webster Financial (WBS)

Jefferies analyst Casey Haire maintained a Buy rating on Webster Financial on October 22 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 72.5% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Svb Financial Group, and First Republic Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Webster Financial with a $65.29 average price target, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

