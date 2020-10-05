Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Allstate (NYSE: ALL), Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allstate (ALL – Research Report), Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD – Research Report) and SEI Investments Company (SEIC – Research Report).

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $116.86 average price target, implying a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $108.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 67.0% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs BDC with a $16.25 average price target.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.75.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.5% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, Marketaxess Holdings, and Cushman & Wakefield.

SEI Investments Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50.

