Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Allstate (NYSE: ALL) and Physicians Realty (NYSE: DOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Allstate (ALL – Research Report) and Physicians Realty (DOC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Allstate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.64, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Physicians Realty (DOC)

In a report released today, David Toti from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Physicians Realty, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Toti is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Toti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Preferred Apartment Communities, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Physicians Realty with a $20.00 average price target.

