April 3, 2020   Analyst News, Financial

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Allstate (NYSE: ALL), American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Allstate (ALLResearch Report), American Express (AXPResearch Report) and Boston Properties (BXPResearch Report).

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 62.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Mercury General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $122.57.

American Express (AXP)

In a report released today, Christopher Kuiper from CFRA maintained a Hold rating on American Express, with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.11, close to its 52-week low of $67.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $117.59 average price target.

Boston Properties (BXP)

In a report released today, John Guinee from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Boston Properties, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.49, close to its 52-week low of $77.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Guinee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Guinee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Eastgroup Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.22.

