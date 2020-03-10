March 10, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Aker ASA (Other OTC: AKAAF) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (Other OTC: MRPRF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aker ASA (AKAAFResearch Report) and MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Aker ASA (AKAAF)

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA, with a price target of NOK640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.00, equals to its 52-week high of $54.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.3% and a 27.3% success rate. Hodee covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as TechnipFMC, Total SA, and Repsol.

Aker ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.20.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Frederic Renard maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR14.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.20, close to its 52-week high of $14.32.

Renard has an average return of 2.4% when recommending MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Renard is ranked #2042 out of 6265 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.80.

