April 28, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Affiliated Managers (NYSE: AMG) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Affiliated Managers (AMGResearch Report) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCSResearch Report).

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

In a report released today, Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Affiliated Managers, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Affiliated Managers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.58, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.40, representing a 31.7% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

