Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: ADLER Group (Other OTC: ADPPF), Citizens Financial (NYSE: CFG) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ADLER Group (ADPPF – Research Report), Citizens Financial (CFG – Research Report) and Ares Capital (ARCC – Research Report).

ADLER Group (ADPPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Neuhold upgraded ADLER Group to Buy on March 31 and set a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.65, equals to its 52-week high of $29.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is ranked #1159 out of 7549 analysts.

ADLER Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.27, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 30, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR32.00 price target.

Citizens Financial (CFG)

In a report issued on May 26, Ken Usdin from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Citizens Financial, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 76.3% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citizens Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.27.

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on Ares Capital on May 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.34, close to its 52-week high of $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.8% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Santander Consumer USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.17, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

