Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ: MXIM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Xilinx (XLNX – Research Report) and Maxim Integrated (MXIM – Research Report).

Xilinx (XLNX)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 72.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.14, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $106.00 price target.

Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Maxim Integrated today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Maxim Integrated with a $67.10 average price target.

