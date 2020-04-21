Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Wayfair (NYSE: W) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Wayfair (W – Research Report) and Stitch Fix (SFIX – Research Report).

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.8% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $74.86 average price target, a -16.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.31, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.