Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA – Research Report) and Vroom (VRM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report issued on May 12, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.26, close to its 52-week high of $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $57.00.

Vroom (VRM)

In a report issued on May 12, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vroom, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vroom with a $53.64 average price target, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

