May 19, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBAResearch Report) and Vroom (VRMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report issued on May 12, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.26, close to its 52-week high of $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $57.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vroom (VRM)

In a report issued on May 12, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vroom, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vroom with a $53.64 average price target, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019