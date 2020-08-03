Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: VF (NYSE: VFC) and Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on VF (VFC – Research Report) and Capri Holdings (CPRI – Research Report).

VF (VFC)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on VF, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 49.1% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

VF has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.20, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Capri Holdings (CPRI)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 33.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $18.29 average price target.

