Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on US Foods Holding (USFDResearch Report) and Procter & Gamble (PGResearch Report).

US Foods Holding (USFD)

Jefferies analyst Christopher Mandeville maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding on March 26 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.31.

Mandeville has an average return of 19.1% when recommending US Foods Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandeville is ranked #1178 out of 7261 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Foods Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.29, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report issued on April 20, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is ranked #6706 out of 7261 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.36, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
