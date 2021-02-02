Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on US Foods Holding (USFD – Research Report) and Procter & Gamble (PG – Research Report).

US Foods Holding (USFD)

Jefferies analyst Christopher Mandeville maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding on March 26 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.31.

Mandeville has an average return of 19.1% when recommending US Foods Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandeville is ranked #1178 out of 7261 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Foods Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.29, a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report issued on April 20, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $128.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is ranked #6706 out of 7261 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.36, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

