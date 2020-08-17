August 17, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Unilever NV (Other OTC: UNLVF) and Tapestry (NYSE: TPR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Unilever NV (UNLVFResearch Report) and Tapestry (TPRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report released today, Alan Erskine from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV, with a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Erskine covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Inter Parfums, Nestlé SA, and Unilever.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $59.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 41.3% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Tapestry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.89, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019