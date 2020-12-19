Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Under Armour (UAA – Research Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Under Armour (UAA)

In a report issued on December 16, Randal Konik from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Under Armour, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 61.2% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Callaway Golf, and Best Buy Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $15.95.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report issued on December 17, David Lesne from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.10.

Lesne has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1003 out of 7164 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.62, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.