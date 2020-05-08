Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) and Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Turtle Beach (HEAR – Research Report) and Hostess Brands (TWNK – Research Report).

Turtle Beach (HEAR)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Turtle Beach, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.49, close to its 52-week high of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turtle Beach is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Hostess Brands (TWNK)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Hostess Brands, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.1% and a 30.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hostess Brands with a $14.25 average price target.

