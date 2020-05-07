May 7, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Trigano SA (Other OTC: TGNOF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Other OTC: BAMXF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trigano SA (TGNOFResearch Report) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trigano SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft received a Buy rating and a EUR53.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 33.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.39, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

