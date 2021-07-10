July 10, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Trigano SA (Other OTC: TGNOF) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (NYSE: BUD)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trigano SA (TGNOFResearch Report) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA on July 9 and set a price target of EUR230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 52.6% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trigano SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $262.06, a 150.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR198.00 price target.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Richard Withagen maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa on July 9 and set a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Withagen is ranked #4668 out of 7592 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.15.

