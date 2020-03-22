March 22, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Transdigm Group (NYSE: TDG), Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Lennar (NYSE: LEN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Transdigm Group (TDGResearch Report), Nike (NKEResearch Report) and Lennar (LENResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group on March 20 and set a price target of $317.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $302.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 47.3% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transdigm Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $559.30, a 78.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $375.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

In a report issued on March 20, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Nike, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.45, close to its 52-week low of $60.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.53, representing a 44.8% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Lennar (LEN)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Lennar on March 20 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 38.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Builders Firstsource, and JELD-WEN.

Lennar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.75, a 75.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

