Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS), Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF) and Team17 Group (Other OTC: TSVNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tilly’s (TLYS – Research Report), Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report) and Team17 Group (TSVNF – Research Report).

Tilly’s (TLYS)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.67, close to its 52-week high of $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $12.50 average price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard yesterday and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Tire, Primo Water, and Aritzia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimentation Couche Tard is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.49, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

Team17 Group (TSVNF)

Team17 Group received a Buy rating and an p850.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Steve Robertson today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #1100 out of 7363 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Team17 Group with a $9.94 average price target.

