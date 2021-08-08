Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL), Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) and Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report), Post Holdings (POST – Research Report) and Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report issued on August 6, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $328.83, close to its 52-week high of $336.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Constellation Brands, and Duckhorn Portfolio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $340.71 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Post Holdings (POST)

In a report issued on August 6, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 68.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Krispy Kreme, and Hershey Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Post Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.00, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on Levi Strauss & Co on August 6 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 62.8% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Bath & Body Works.

Levi Strauss & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.67, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

