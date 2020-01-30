January 30, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Tesla (TSLAResearch Report), MKS Instruments (MKSIResearch Report) and Mondelez International (MDLZResearch Report).

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Sell rating on Tesla. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $580.99, close to its 52-week high of $594.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Gill covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $476.68, a -17.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $360.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 69.5% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MKS Instruments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.50, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and J & J Snack Foods.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.29, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

